Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Delayed To 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the antihero game set in Rocksteady's Arkham universe, has been delayed to spring 2023. A message from studio founder Sefton Hill said the decision was difficult but the game ultimately needs more time.

The official announcement follows reports that the game was set to be delayed. Warner Bros. may have tipped its hand, as well, when WarnerMedia's chief executive officer Jason Kilar tweeted about its upcoming slate of 2022 games, and Suicide Squad was conspicuously absent.

Suicide Squad stars four playable antiheroes as part of the eponymous government black ops task force: Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot. They're forced to take on the superpowered heroes of the Justice League when a scheme from the alien villain Brainiac corrupts them in some way. It had previously been set for 2022 window, without a specific release date.

We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022

While Suicide Squad takes place in Superman's home turf of Metropolis, it is said to be connected with the Arkham universe in which Rocksteady's three Batman games took place. Another game, Gotham Knights, is set in the more familiar Gotham City and looks very similar to the Arkham designs, but takes place in a separate universe. That game is still set to come out October 25, 2022.