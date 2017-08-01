Suicide Squad 2 Still Lacks A Director As DC's Top Choice Passes

It might not have been a critical success, but Suicide Squad was still one of 2016's biggest box office hits, and the sequel was confirmed by DC at San Diego Comic-Con last month. However, the movie currently lacks a director, and it has now been reported that the studio's top choice has withdrawn from the project.

According to Deadline, Jaume Collet-Serra will no longer direct Suicide Squad 2. Although Collet-Serra was never officially announced by the studio, he was reportedly its top choice to take over from David Ayer, who helmed the first movie. Collet-Serra, who directed last years hit shark thriller The Shallows, will instead helm the action comedy Jungle Cruise, with star Dwayne Johnson.

Prior to Collet-Serra, it was reported that Mel Gibson was in consideration to direct Suicide Squad 2. Actor Joel Kinnaman, who played Rick Flag in the supervillain team-up, previously said the movie could start shooting in 2018.

Ayer, meanwhile, was previously attached to Gotham City Sirens, which would focus on the female supervillains of the DC universe. However, that movie was not among the future titles that DC announced at SDCC, so it is unclear if it is moving forward.

In related news, the first trailer for Ayer's upcoming Netflix movie Bright, starring his Suicide Squad lead Will Smith, was released last month.