DC's Suicide Squad 2 Could Start Shooting Next Year, Star Says

It may not have been a critical hit, but DC's Suicide Squad was still one of the biggest box office smashes of 2016. Now Joel Kinnaman, who played Rick Flag in the supervillain team-up, has spoken about plans for the sequel.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kinnaman revealed that the movie could go into production next year. "As far as I know they're writing the script and I think the plan is to shoot it sometime in 2018, but that could change," he said. "I think I'll definitely come back for it."

Kinnaman was also asked about potential directors for Suicide Squad 2. David Ayer directed the first movie, but he is now attached to the spinoff Gotham City Sirens.

"Ultimately, I'd love for David Ayer to direct it," he said. "But if he doesn't want to direct it then someone who is great with character and that's able to ground the story and maybe put these characters in a more normal situation. It would be really interesting to see these crazy characters interact with regular people as well."

In related news, DC is also planning a Wonder Woman sequel. The first movie opened last weekend to record-breaking numbers, and director Patty Jenkins has confirmed that she will return to helm Wonder Woman 2.

"The story will take place in the US," she revealed. "She's Wonder Woman. She's got to come to America. It's time."

"It's a beautiful story to tell, [and it's] an important time to tell it with people that I love."