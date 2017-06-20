Steam Summer Sale Start Date Revealed By PayPal

Although Valve itself has still not announced a start date for the Steam Summer sale, it wouldn't feel right if it weren't leaked ahead of time. That appears to be the case with PayPal once again--and the sale is set to begin quite soon.

PayPal's UK Twitter account today sent out a message revealing that this year's Summer sale kicks off at 6 PM BST (10 AM PT / 1 PM ET) on Thursday, June 22. It claims, "It's official," though, as noted above, Valve has still not made an actual announcement itself. Dubious as this may seem, PayPal appears to have a promotion (at least in the UK) where spending £20 on Steam with PayPal during the sale will save you £5. You can read the details of this here.

PayPal's promotion runs until July 5, which may be the end of the Steam sale. These dates line up with an image that surfaced on Reddit last month, which alleged that the Steam sale would run from June 22 until July 5.

Assuming Valve doesn't implement any major changes, you can expect this to be a fairly straightforward sale. The company has moved away from complex setups where deals are rotated in at regular intervals throughout the day. We'll report back as more details are announced.