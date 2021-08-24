State Of Decay 2: Homecoming DLC Remasters First Game's Map, Launches On September 1 For Free

All owners of State of Decay 2 will get a new batch of content for free on September 1 that expands the open-world zombie survival game by including a remastered version of State of Decay's map, Trumbull Valley.

Developer Undead Labs revealed during Xbox's Gamescom 2021 livestream that State of Decay 2's latest expansion, Homecoming, includes a juggernaut's worth of content. Alongside the fully remastered Trumbull Valley as a playable map, the upcoming DLC adds tons of weapons, six new bases, additional outfits, more missions, and extra achievements. All of this can be found in Trumbull Valley to help players re-acclimate to the map.

Trumbull Valley is where State of Decay began, serving as the series' literal starting point and the origination of the world's zombie outbreak. In State of Decay 2's version, players will learn what's happened since the first game's events, discovering new characters and plots while tidying up loose ends.

Undead Labs also announced that State of Decay 2 has surpassed 10 million players since the game launched on May 2018.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, a free update for the game that introduces graphical enhancements, is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It's also included with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.