Starting A Twitch Stream? Here’s What You Need To Know

Ready to start streaming on Twitch but not sure where to begin? Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. From must-have gaming gear to pro-level Twitch tips, we asked streamers what they wished someone had told them before they started streaming.

Essential Streaming Gear

Aside from a computer and a game to play, there are three essential pieces of gear you need to start streaming: a microphone, a webcam and some streaming software.

Nothing sends viewers clicking off to another stream faster than distorted or muffled sound. That’s why it’s so important to use a mic that delivers professional on-stream sound.

With a catalog of broadcast-quality microphones, it’s no surprise that Blue is the top choice of gamers and streamers around the world. From USB to XLR, Blue offers a wide range of pro streaming microphones to suit any budget or gaming aesthetic.

When you’re first starting out, it’s best to go with a USB microphone like the Yeti or Yeti X, which plugs directly into your computer and works seamlessly with all of your favorite software. Best of all, Yeti X includes Blue VO!CE audio software, a suite of broadcast vocal effects that give you total control of your sound.

TattedPoodle: “Your mic is going to be the key factor to your success. The way you sound is important because people come for the games but they stay for your entertainment. Blue Yeti was my first mic and it was amazing to use! User friendly, budget friendly, and the quality sounds great.”

As gamers, we tend to geek out over graphics. That’s why it’s important to use a webcam that captures professional-quality video. Logitech offers a variety of pro-grade webcams that streamers love—like StreamCam, which streams and records in full 1080p HD resolution at 60 fps for sharp, natural video with smooth motion and crisp details.

MegKaylee: “Having a webcam can make your stream feel more personable. The Logitech StreamCam gives you a number of options to give your stream a clean and professional look. ”

Finally, you’ll need a live streaming software like Streamlabs to combine your audio, webcam feed and gameplay video into a simple, all-in-one streaming solution. With Streamlabs, you can also personalize your stream with overlays, customize on screen alerts, and multistream to multiple platforms like Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

Upgrading Your Setup

After you gain some streaming experience, it’s time to level up your equipment. For PC gamers, upgrading your mouse and keyboard can be a great way to improve your performance.

Logitech G’s Wireless Collection features innovative Lightspeed technology, which uses super-fast processing to deliver reliable, low-latency performance. Plus, Lightspeed technology gives you the freedom to move around while streaming without getting tangled up in wires. Lightspeed gaming mice like the G502 and keyboards like the G915 TKL are built for pro-grade performance with features like low-latency connectivity, precision sensors and continuous charging.

SNOWLIT: “I absolutely love my Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED mouse. There's no latency, which is great when I play competitively off-stream. It's still hands-down my favorite mouse.”



SNOWLIT’s streaming rig

As your streaming rig grows, you may want to introduce multiple microphones to accommodate different setups, or even use professional audio equipment like EQs and compressors to enhance your sound. For that, you’ll need a microphone with an XLR connection, like the Blue Blackout Spark SL.

Blackout Spark SL brings Blue’s legendary studio sound to your space. With a professional XLR connection and versatile switches, Blackout Spark SL gives you that broadcast studio voice that will instantly grab your viewers’ attention.

PLEASANTLYTWSTD: “I didn't consider upgrading my mic and cam until I had more viewers and a steady community, at which point I felt like I owed it to them to get something a little nicer.”

Showing Your Personal Style

According to Streamlabs quarterly report, in 2020, streamers broadcasted a total of 761 million hours of content to Twitch, which can make it difficult to stand out from the crowd. Thankfully, you have something to set yourself apart that no one else has—your personality.

Comfort, style and self-expression are key to being noticed on stream. Logitech G’s Color Collection makes it easy to show off your personal style with gear that combines high-performance tech with fun, vibrant colors. Like the G733 Headset, which features personalizable LED lighting via the free Logitech G HUB app and is ready to customize with a selection of colorful accessories like headband straps and mic covers.

KarimCheese: “When it comes to my setup and personality I enjoy a dark, slick and clean look. Logitech always provides that with their awesome mouse, headset and keyboard designs. It also makes me feel professional and keeps me comfortable on camera when I stream.”

SAMZORZ’ streaming rig.

Streaming Tips From The Pros

Finally, we asked streamers what they wished they would have known when they started streaming. Here are a few of our favorite responses:

SAMZORZ: “The most important piece of advice I've always given to those interested in streaming is to have fun. Your audience picks up on everything from your tone, expressions, and mood. If you aren't having fun, your viewers won't be either.”

TattedPoodle: “Eat proper meals. Learn to meal prep instead of ordering food all the time. You’ll save a lot of money by cooking. I wish someone would have told me that the majority of my paycheck would be going to UberEats and DoorDash.”

PLEASANTLYTWSTD: “You don't have to do everything right away. Ease into what you want your channel to become, take your time and build up!”

MegKaylee: “I would pay someone money to time travel back to warn me about the importance of work/life balance. I always heard the ‘If you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life’ phrase and thought it was true when I started creating content. I eventually learned that if you work all the time, even if you love it, you can become drained and burnt out. Burnout feels like it just sucks the creativity right out of you, and dealing with it is really frustrating, so I always urge others to avoid it at all costs by making sure to take time for themselves.”

For more streaming tips and advice on how to start your Twitch channel, check out BlueMic.com.