Stardew Valley Finally Releases On Nintendo Switch This Week

The Nintendo Switch version of Stardew Valley finally has a release date, and it's coming sooner than you might expect. The popular farming sim launches in the Switch Eshop rather fittingly on the date of this year's harvest moon, October 5.

The Switch version of Stardew Valley has been a long time coming. The game was originally planned to release for Wii U, but last November publisher Chucklefish announced that version would be cancelled and moved instead to Nintendo's then-forthcoming console. The most recent news we heard about the Switch version was that it went into testing back in August.

The Switch port of Stardew Valley was developed by Sickhead Games and retails for $15. It will also be the first console version to receive the game's multiplayer update, which will allow players to share their farm with up to three friends. Chucklefish has said it plans to begin beta testing the multiplayer update on PC later this year; it will launch for that platform in early 2018 and come to Switch and then other consoles after that.

Stardew Valley is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game has earned much acclaim from both fans and critics. GameSpot awarded it a 9/10 in our Stardew Valley review and called it "a game that tugs at your curiousity as often as it does your heart."