Star Wars: New Han Solo Movie Images Leak From Set

Some images from the set of the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo movie have leaked online. TMZ has posted images that show off Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo as well as Chewbacca. We also see Woody Harrelson's character, Beckett, standing alongside Solo and Chewie. Additionally, a woman in a dress (possibly Emilia Clarke?) can be seen.

Go to TMZ to see all the images.

Earlier this year, Disney fired the Han Solo movie directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, after their vision and process reportedly clashed with Lucasfilm's. Disney has brought on Oscar-winner Ron Howard to take over for Lord and Miller.

According to TMZ, the shots it acquired are from before Howard took over directing duties for the Han Solo film.

The untitled Han Solo film also features Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Michael Kenneth Williams. TMZ caught up with Disney CEO Bob Iger recently, and he didn't say one way or the other if the movie will be delayed as a result of the directorial changes.

Officially, the Han Solo film is scheduled to come out in 2018.

The next Star Wars movie is The Last Jedi, which comes out in December. The film picks up directly after the events of 2015's The Force Awakens.