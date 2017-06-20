Star Wars Han Solo Film Loses Its Directors 11 Months Before Release

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street), directors of the forthcoming untitled spinoff Han Solo film, are no longer working on the project. The pair announced that their leave is caused by a difference in visions.

"Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project," Phil Lord and Christopher Miller said in a statement. "We normally aren’t fans of the phrase 'creative differences' but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew."

The forthcoming film explores how everyone's favorite space smuggler's youthful adventures and how he got the name 'Han Solo.' Principal photography for the film began this past February.

"Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we've decided to part ways," Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said. "A new director will be announced soon." At this time, the film is still scheduled to be released in May 2018.