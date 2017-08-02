Star Wars Han Solo Movie Image May Show A New Alien

Ron Howard, the Oscar-winning director of the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars movie, has shared a new on-set image that could reveal a brand-new Star Wars alien.

Posted on Twitter (via IGN), the image shows Howard and cinematographer Bradford Young working on a shot. On the left-hand side you can see what appears to be an alien in a suit folding its arms and maybe playing some kind of extra-terrestrial board game. Howard's image, along with a zoomed-in and cropped version of the alien alone from Twitter user @BradH11160706 can be seen below.

Working out a shot w/cinematographer Bradford Young for #UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/z4ZYFZXBE4 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) July 28, 2017

The untitled Han Solo movie opens in theatres in May 2018. It stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, alongside Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. Woody Harrelson plays a mentor character to Solo and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is in the movie in an unspecified role.

Howard replaced the original directors, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, who were fired by Lucasfilm earlier this year.

Droids help make the Galaxy go round but I find they don't always listen to the director!#UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/XSgvK4y4Dd — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 2, 2017

The next Star Wars movie is The Last Jedi, which hits theaters in December. A behind-the-scenes promo and series of stylish new posters were revealed at the annual D23 convention this weekend.