New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Posters Are Dark And Bloody

A number of new posters for Star Wars: The Last Jedi have been released. The new images made their debut at Disney's D23 event, and show Rey, Leia, Luke, Finn, Kylo Renn, and Poe Dameron clad in red versions of their costumes.

In each poster, the red looks like a smudged bloodstain, perhaps to invoke the tone of the film. Like The Empire Strikes Back--the second movie in the original Star Wars trilogy--The Last Jedi is expected to be a much darker movie than its predecessor, The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to hit cinemas on December 15. During D23 Disney also released a behind-the-scenes video for the movie, which you can watch here. In other Star Wars news from the event, there was also a developer diary for Star Wars: Battlefront 2's single-player.

Disney also announced an augmented-reality headset which it is developing in partnership with tech company Lenovo. The headset is being designed specifically with Star Wars experiences in mind and will allow users to play holochess, as well as wield a lightsaber.