Star Wars Han Solo Movie: Donald Glover Discusses Late Director Change

Donald Glover, who plays Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo movie, has responded to the firing of directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter (via EW), Glover praised their replacement, Ron Howard, but said he feels like a child in the middle of a divorce.

"Ron is such a legend, and he knows exactly what the vision for what he is doing is … [but Phil and Chris] hired us, so you sort of feel like, 'I know I'm not your first choice …' And you worry about that," Glover said.

"To be honest, I don't know exactly what happened. I feel like I was the baby in the divorce, or the youngest child. The oldest child is like, 'We know what's happening, but we are keeping you out of it.' And I'm just like, [Glover's voice rises several octaves] 'Was that scene good? How did you feel?'"

The untitled Han Solo movie is apparently still on track to arrive on schedule in May 2018. The film explores how the space smuggler got the name "Han Solo." Principal photography for the film began this past February.

Alden Ehrenreich plays Solo, while Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke and The Hunger Games' Woody Harrelson also star in it.

The full interview with Glover is in-depth and very fascinating, touching on many other elements of his life, career, and more. You can read the full thing here.

While you have to wait until 2018 to see the Han Solo movie, Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theatres in December. New images have been released--you can see them here.