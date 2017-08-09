New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Photos Will Make You Squeal Over The Adorable Porgs

While we await the next trailer for this year's Star Wars movie, new images from The Last Jedi have made their way online. They show off all of the key characters you'd expect, but let's be honest: the real highlight are the porgs.

As pictured below (via Entertainment Weekly), porgs are basically the cutest thing ever. First revealed back at D23 earlier this summer, these big-eyed creatures feel almost genetically engineered to sell merchandise, and yet you know that you wouldn't pass up an opportunity to give one a hug.

Among the other photos are those showing off the Praetorian Guard, which resemble the Emperor's Royal Guard; Kylo Ren's new TIE Silencer ship; and director Rian Johnson on set with the late Carrie Fisher. You can see a handful of these in the gallery above, or check them all out at EW. We also recently got a look at some new Last Jedi character posters and a behind-the-scenes video.

The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on December 15 and, in addition to Fisher, stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, and Andy Serkis. Fisher's Princess Leia will receive an "amazing" send-off in the film and will not be resurrected for Episode IX through the use of CG. Episode IX does not yet have a title, but Lucasfilm did recently bring aboard a Harry Potter writer to contribute to its script.