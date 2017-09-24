Sony Made Real Platinum Trophies For An Australian Contest

Earning Platinum Trophies in PlayStation games is a challenging and rewarding experience. Today, Sony announced a new Platinum-themed promotion, and the prize is an actual, real-world Platinum trophy--but it's extremely limited and only available in Australia.

The PlayStation Plus Platinum Hunters campaign challenges players to earn the Platinum trophy (which you do by completing all tasks in a particular game) in a specific game. You then have to take a screenshot and upload to Facebook or Twitter and tagging @PlayStationAU. You also have to use the #PlusPlatinumHunters hashtag.

Do all of that and you'll have a chance to win one of four Platinum trophies that Sony made for this campaign. The first game in the promotion is FIFA 18, which launches through early access on September 26. Other games in the program include Gran Turismo Sport (October 18), Call of Duty: WWII (November 3), and one more to be announced later.

You can see the full Terms & Conditions for the PlayStation Plus Platinum Hunters promotion here. Check out images of the trophy below and in the video above.