Sony Buys Another Game Studio, Avengers And Rise Of The Tomb Raider's Nixxes Software

Following its acquisition of Returnal developer Housemarque earlier this week, PlayStation has now acquired Dutch studio Nixxes Software. The team previously made the Xbox 360 version of Rise of the Tomb Raider and contributed to Marvel's Avengers.

Avengers was Nixxes' biggest game ever; it created content for the game alongside Crystal Dynamics. Nixxes is known in particular for its PC ports, which is intriguing given that Sony is now looking to port more of its games to PC going forward.

"Excited to announce that the talented Dutch studio Nixxes Software will be joining PlayStation Studios," PlayStation executive Hermen Hulst said. "It's a real pleasure to welcome a team with such deep technical expertise and vast experience to the PlayStation family. Huge congrats to everyone Nixxes Software."

"I highly respect Nixxes and am excited for this very experienced team to become part of the world-class development community at SIE," Hulst said in a press release. "They have a passion for improving games and for delivering the best possible experience for gamers. Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality."

Nixxes founder Jurjen Katsman added: "We can't wait to get to work and are so excited to bring our technical and development expertise to an IP powerhouse like PlayStation Studios. We're looking forward to working with some of the most talented teams in the industry to deliver the highest-quality gameplay experiences for PlayStation fans."

The financial terms of PlayStation's acquisition of Nixxes were not disclosed "due to contractual commitments."

Sony may not be finished announcing new studio acquisitions, as a leak suggested that PlayStation may acquire Bluepoint Games next, the developer of the Demon's Souls remake.

Hulst said in an interview that he doesn't believe there is an "arms race" going on right now between Sony and Microsoft when it comes to studio acquisitions. Microsoft acquired ZeniMax in a blockbuster $7.5 billion deal that will bring Starfield to Xbox exclusively.