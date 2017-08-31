Sonic Forces Release Date Revealed For Switch, PS4, Xbox One, And PC

2017 is a big year for Sonic, with both Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces coming this year. Following Sonic Mania's release earlier this month, Sega today announced when we can expect Sonic Forces.

The action-adventure game will launch on November 7, the publisher revealed today. Pre-orders for the retail release are available now.

While Sonic Mania was specifically attempting to modernize the classic 2D Sonic formula, Sonic Forces is taking a much different approach. The game will switch between 2D and 3D modes, and you'll play as Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, and a custom character, depending on the level. Some levels will even combine segments of 3D and 2D action.

The game will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out gameplay of Sonic Forces in our videos from E3 2017. Sega also announced today the Sonic Forces Bonus Edition, which comes with a cool-looking Persona 5 costume.