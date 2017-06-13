E3 2017: Sonic Forces Gets Chaotic New Gameplay Videos And Official Trailer

Sonic Forces is promising lots of chaotic Sonic-style gameplay with three different ways to play, and now there's more video to back that up. After Nintendo's E3 announcement event, the company released the official trailer above, which shows off more video of the game's three different modes.

Sonic Forces, from the same developers that made Sonic Colors and Generations, lets you play in 3D as Modern Sonic, as Classic Sonic in a traditional platformer, or you can make your own custom hero character. Check out new gameplay video from today that shows a custom hero in the series' iconic Green Hill zone.

Further on in the video we also see Sonic in full battle with Eggman in Classic Mode. And check out this video of Modern Sonic blazing his way in 3D through a city under siege.

Sonic Forces is due out this holiday on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

