Sonic Forces Special Bonus Edition Announced, Includes Persona 5 Outfit

With Sonic Mania out on all platforms--and quite good--next up for the series is Sonic Forces, the new 2D/3D hybrid action game. Sega today announced the details of a special physical edition of the game that comes with some nice bonuses.

The Bonus Edition of Sonic Forces is a limited, physical version of the game that's available for pre-order now. It comes with four art cards and a Forces-themed skin for the DualShock 4, Xbox one controller, or Joy-Cons, depending on which platform you purchase it for.

One of the key features in Forces is the ability to design your own character. The Bonus Edition plays into this by providing the Sega/Atlus Pack DLC, which consists of some outfits and accessories from the companies' games: Persona 5, Jet Set Radio, Super Monkey Ball, Nights, and Puyo Puyo. The Persona one looks particularly slick, letting you dress up as the protagonist from this year's RPG.

At least in Europe, a Shadow the Hedgehog costume is also available as an added pre-order incentive for the Bonus Edition at certain retailers. We've followed up with Sega to see if that offer stands in other regions, as well as if the other costumes will be available digitally.

Alongside the Bonus Edition, Sega has revealed Sonic Forces' release date of November 7. It launches on that day in North America and Europe for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.