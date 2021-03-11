Starfield Update Bethesda-Xbox Stream Robolox Stock TMNT Game Overwatch 120fps CoD Warzone Nuke Event

Some Bethesda Games Will Get FPS Boost Support "Soon"

Xbox didn't say when Bethesda will announce the games that will get FPS Boost support.

Xbox's new FPS Boost feature is already available for a few games like Far Cry 4 and New Super Lucky's Tale, but the company confirmed duing the Microsoft-Bethesda roundtable livestream that some titles in Bethesda's catalog will also get access to the feature "soon."

Microsoft general manager Aaron Greenberg said on the livestream that the teams at Xbox are "already working" on bringing the feature to Bethesda games. Greenberg didn't specify which Bethesda games these would be, but he said the company will "announce [them] soon."

"And the teams are already working on adding FPS Boost to a number of [Bethesda] titles soon," Greenberg said. "I know we're going to announce [them] soon. Not today, but soon."

It's unclear how "soon" Bethesda and Xbox plans to announce the games that will receive the FPS Boost feature, which almost doubles a game's frame rate by using the more powerful CPU and GPU inside Xbox Series X|S consoles. The feature provides for a smoother gameplay experience, so it could be beneficial for titles like Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Both of the aforementioned games hit Xbox Game Pass on March 12, alongside 18 other Bethesda titles. This includes classics like Doom 1993 and newer games such as Rage 2.

PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
