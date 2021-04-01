PS Plus April Among Us New Map Games With Gold April Rick & Morty Season 5 CoD Update Tarkov Update 12.10

Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster's New Trailer Shows Off The Game In Action

The rebirth of the world is at hand in this new trailer for cult classic RPG Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster.

Confirmed last summer, the remaster of PlayStation 2 cult classic Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne has a new trailer to show off its latest HD assets. Set in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo that has become the battleground for Lucifer's army of demons and the god-like species known as the Reasons, both factions are in conflict over the rights to claim what's left of humanity.

The only thing standing in the way of these supernatural forces is a nameless and silent protagonist who has been gifted with the power of a Demi-fiend and must decide whether he'll be humanity's savior or downfall.

The core turn-based combat gameplay remains intact in Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster, but the game has received several other visual and quality-of-life upgrades such as updated 3D models, backgrounds, and additional difficulty settings. An alternate story branch, voice acting in both English and Japanese, and a suspend save option are also some of the other new additions.

The regular version of the game will cost $50 when it arrives on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on May 25, while a Digital Deluxe Edition will set you back $70 for additional content such as new characters, four background music packs, the Mercy and Expectation Map Pack, and the easier difficulty setting of Merciful.

