Shadow of War Adding DLC Character To Honor Developer Who Passed Away

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for Middle-earth: Shadow of War that reveals a DLC character is coming to the game that honors a developer who passed away last year. Michael "4G" Forgey, the executive producer on 2014's Shadow of Mordor, died in March 2016 from a rare form of cancer known as glioblastoma.

Developer Monolith is honoring Forgey with a DLC character in Shadow of War named "Forthog Orcslayer." He is described as an "unstoppable warrior who saves Mordor's mightiest heroes at their moment of greatest need."

Monolith said in a statement: "We lost Mike to cancer during the development of Shadow of War, and we want to remember and honor him with a little bit of immortality in Mordor. The legendary Forthog Orcslayer is our way to continue having Mike leap into battle and save us when we're down."

WB Games will donate $3.50 from every purchase of the character to Forgey's family, though the end of December 31, 2019.

Previously, Forgey's family launched a YouCaring page, where money was being raised to cover his medical expenses and support his children's future. The campaign raised more than $130,000, though it was short of its $300,000 goal.

Shadow of War launches on October 10 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. At Gamescom, Microsoft--which has a co-marketing deal with WB for the game--announced a Shadow of War Xbox One S bundle.

In addition to Shadow of Mordor, Forgey worked on the first two Gears of War games, Fable, and Conker.