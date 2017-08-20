Shadow Of War Xbox One S Bundle Revealed Alongside New Trailer

In addition to an awesome Minecraft-themed Xbox One S, Microsoft has announced a new bundle centered around Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Two different versions will be available depending on where in the world you reside.

The bundle includes a copy of the game along with the bonus Legendary Champions War Party and Epic Sword of Dominion in-game items, an Xbox One S with either a 500 GB or 1 TB hard drive, a wireless Xbox controller, a one-month Xbox Game Pass subscription, and a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial. The bundle launches alongside the game on October 10.

The 1 TB version retails for $350 and will be on sale everywhere except China and Japan. The 500 GB bundle costs $280 and will be available in all markets excluding the US, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, China, and Japan.

Either way, this bundle comes with a standard white Xbox One S. If you want something with a fancier look, you may want to opt for the aforementioned Minecraft Xbox One, which features a specially designed system. Besides this bundle news, a new trailer was released--you can check it out above.