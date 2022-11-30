Ronda Rousey Joins A Video Game In Plarium's Raid: Shadow Legends

Ronda Rousey will appear in the video game Raid: Shadow Legends as a playable character. The WWE and UFC star will become a Legendary Champion in Plarium's free-to-play mobile and PC title starting today, November 30, through February 28.

All Raid players will get the Ronda Legendary Champion for free after seven days of logging into the game, Plarium said in a news release. Rousey is a big fan of video games and Pokemon.

Raid is a massive success, reaching more than 75 million users worldwide and generating more than $1 billion in revenue so far.

"We are thrilled to have one of the world’s most renowned athletes join the ranks of Raid's Banner Lord Champions, a title she is already quite familiar with in her career," Plarium executive Ronen Gross said. "Her love of gaming and natural gifts in mixed martial arts, judo, and wrestling made this partnership a perfect fit. As expected, her Ronda Champion will mete out punishment with fiery gauntlet fists, similar to her real-life counterpart, and will be a valuable addition to any team."

Rousey's character joins Raid's massive roster of 700+ champions that players can use across modes, including single-player, dungeons, Faction Wars, and more.

"As someone who loves games with strong female leads, it's exciting to actually become one," Rousey said. "I look forward to sharing my champion with the Raid fans on my channel and helping them level up their game using her unique skill sets."

After February 28, Raid players can acquire Rousey's character by way of a "special in-game event" that runs until May 15. There will also be Rousey-related rewards available for players.

Raid is available now across iOS and Android mobile devices. PC players can pick up the title through the Microsoft Store or the Plarium Play platform.

Before this, the popular streamer Ninja came to Raid as a playable character in 2021.