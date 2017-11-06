Ronda Rousey Shows Off The "True Power" Of Xbox One X And It's Not What You Expect

Microsoft is going all-out to promote the launch of the Xbox One X today. Xbox boss Phil Spencer appeared on CNBC today to talk about the business of the Xbox One X, and on the less serious side of the Microsoft marketing machine is a new Conan O'Brien video in which UFC star Ronda Rousey demonstrates "the true power" of the console.

It's not what you expect. Take a look at the video below to see Rousey demonstrate the power of the system. O'Brien and Andy Richter join in later for another silly moment.

Rousey has been in the news lately regarding video games. She went to BlizzCon 2017 over the weekend and dressed up as Death Knight. She also got some hands-on time with World of Warcraft's new expansion, Battle For Azeroth, and revealed that she once spent $1,300 on WoW cards in an unfortunately unsuccessful attempt to get a rare mount.

The Xbox One X, which is priced at $500 in the US, is available now worldwide. The new console plays all Xbox One games and works with the same controllers. For lots more on the device, check out GameSpot's feature, "Xbox One X Release Date, Games, Review, And Everything You Need To Know."