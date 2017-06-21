Rogue One And Everything Else Coming To (And Leaving) Netflix In July 2017
The new Castlevania series also makes its debut.
Netflix has announced its lineup of additions and removals for July, and it's a list headlined by the release of Rogue One. The Star Wars spinoff debuted last December and saw a home video release earlier this year, but you'll be able to able to stream it through Netflix in the US beginning on July 18.
Another particularly notable release comes on July 7, when the first season of the new Castlevania animated series debuts. We recently saw the first trailer for the show--watch it above--and it looks surprisingly promising.
Also coming to Netflix in July are Titanic, Free Willy, ET the Extra-Terrestrial, Spawn: The Movie, and Best in Show, all of which arrive on July 1. Later in the month, you'll be able to watch Bad Santa 2 (July 8) and the Oscar-nominated Lion (July 9).
As for what's leaving, you only have until July 1 to watch Blazing Saddles, the complete MacGyver series, and Season 6 of Futurama. The complete list of removals and additions can be seen below.
New on Netflix in July
Available July 1
- Titanic
- The Originals: Season 4
- Free Willy
- Disney's The Mighty Ducks
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Capo "El amo del tunel" Season 1
- El Barco: Season 1
- The Truth Is in the Stars
- Deep Water: Season 1
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Hostages (Israel): Season 2
- Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
- The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
- Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
- Liar's Dice
- Offspring: Season 6
- Boat Trip
- Mixed Signals
- Delicatessen
- Caramel
- Yours Fatefully: Season 1
- The Ultimatum: Season 1
- Unriddle II
- Unriddle
- Yes We Can!: Season 1
- Spice Up: Season 1
- World at Your Feet: Season 1
- Emma
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- Last Night
- Out of Thin Air
- Witnesses: Season 2
- The Longest Yard
- Jackass: Number Two
- Punch-Drunk Love
- Are We There Yet?
- Are We Done Yet?
- The Land Before Time
- Dad
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
- Here Alone
- Spawn: The Movie
- Code Name: The Cleaner
- The Astronaut Farmer
- Best in Show
- Proof of Life
- Matchstick Men
- Taking Lives
- Police Academy
Available July 2
- El Chema season 1
Available July 3
- Diamond Cartel
- Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
Available July 4
- The Standups season 1
Available July 5
- iZombie season 3
Available July 6
- Speech & Debate
- The Void
- Butter
Available July 7
- Castlevania season 1
- Dawn Of The Croods season 4
- Degrassi: Next Class season 4
- Luna Petunia season 2
- 1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
Available July 8
- Bad Santa 2
- Horse Dancer
Available July 9
- Lion
Available July 11
- Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
Available July 14
- Friends From College season 1
- To The Bone
- Chasing Coral
- Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile
Available July 15
- Rake season 4
- West Coast Customs season 4
Available July 17
- Uncertain Glory
- Fittest On Earth: A Decade of Fitness
- A Cowgirl's Story
Available July 18
- Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say
- Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection
- Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce season 3
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Available July 20
- Pretty Little Liars season 7B
Available July 21
- Ozark season 1
- Last Chance U season 2
- The Worst Witch season 1
Available July 22
- Railroad Tigers
Available July 24
- Victor
Available July 25
- Joe Mande's Award-Winning Comedy Special
- Munroe Island
Available July 28
- The Incredible Jessica James
- Daughters Of Destiny season 1
- The Adventures Of Puss In Boots season 5
Available July 31
- After The Reality
- Checkpoint
- Dark Night
- Taking Earth
- Being Mary Jane: The Series season 4
Leaving Netflix in July
Leaving July 1
- Blazing Saddles
- American Pie Presents: Band Camp
- Flicka 2
- 9/11: Stories In Fragments
- Secrets: The Sphinx
- Batman
- Working Girl
- Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
- An Unmarried Woman
- Hello, Dolly!
- MacGyver seasons 1-7
- Ghost Whisperer seasons 1-5
- Futurama season 6
- Day Of The Kamikaze
- Mystery Files: Hitler
- Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci
- Nazi Temple of Doom
- The Hunt for Bin Laden
- The Incredible Bionic Man
- History in HD: The Last Bomb
- Secrets: A Viking Map?
- Secrets: Richard III Revealed
- Shuttle Discovery's Last Mission
- Titanic's Final Mystery
- Samurai Headhunters
- America’s Secret D-Day Disaster
- Black Wings
- Blondie’s New York
- Bombs, Bullets and Fraud
- Death Beach
- Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes
- American Pie Presents: Beta House
- Hugo
- American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
- Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
- While You Were Sleeping
- Kate & Leopold
- El Dorado
Leaving July 3
- The Last Samurai
- Two Weeks Notice
Leaving July 6
- Los Heroes del Norte seasons 1 - 2
Leaving July 11
- Opposite Field
Leaving July 12
- Sleeping Beauty
- Adventures of Pepper and Paula
- In the Basement
Leaving July 13
- Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Leaving July 15
- Lessons for a Kiss
- All That Glitters
