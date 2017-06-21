Rogue One And Everything Else Coming To (And Leaving) Netflix In July 2017

Netflix has announced its lineup of additions and removals for July, and it's a list headlined by the release of Rogue One. The Star Wars spinoff debuted last December and saw a home video release earlier this year, but you'll be able to able to stream it through Netflix in the US beginning on July 18.

Another particularly notable release comes on July 7, when the first season of the new Castlevania animated series debuts. We recently saw the first trailer for the show--watch it above--and it looks surprisingly promising.

Also coming to Netflix in July are Titanic, Free Willy, ET the Extra-Terrestrial, Spawn: The Movie, and Best in Show, all of which arrive on July 1. Later in the month, you'll be able to watch Bad Santa 2 (July 8) and the Oscar-nominated Lion (July 9).

As for what's leaving, you only have until July 1 to watch Blazing Saddles, the complete MacGyver series, and Season 6 of Futurama. The complete list of removals and additions can be seen below.

New on Netflix in July

Available July 1

Titanic

The Originals: Season 4

Free Willy

Disney's The Mighty Ducks

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Capo "El amo del tunel" Season 1

El Barco: Season 1

The Truth Is in the Stars

Deep Water: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Liar's Dice

Offspring: Season 6

Boat Trip

Mixed Signals

Delicatessen

Caramel

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

The Ultimatum: Season 1

Unriddle II

Unriddle

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Spice Up: Season 1

World at Your Feet: Season 1

Emma

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Last Night

Out of Thin Air

Witnesses: Season 2

The Longest Yard

Jackass: Number Two

Punch-Drunk Love

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

The Land Before Time

Dad

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Here Alone

Spawn: The Movie

Code Name: The Cleaner

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Proof of Life

Matchstick Men

Taking Lives

Police Academy

Available July 2

El Chema season 1

Available July 3

Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

Available July 4

The Standups season 1

Available July 5

iZombie season 3

Available July 6

Speech & Debate

The Void

Butter

Available July 7

Castlevania season 1

Dawn Of The Croods season 4

Degrassi: Next Class season 4

Luna Petunia season 2

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

Available July 8

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

Available July 9

Lion

Available July 11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

Available July 14

Friends From College season 1

To The Bone

Chasing Coral

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile

Available July 15

Rake season 4

West Coast Customs season 4

Available July 17

Uncertain Glory

Fittest On Earth: A Decade of Fitness

A Cowgirl's Story

Available July 18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Available July 20

Pretty Little Liars season 7B

Available July 21

Ozark season 1

Last Chance U season 2

The Worst Witch season 1

Available July 22

Railroad Tigers

Available July 24

Victor

Available July 25

Joe Mande's Award-Winning Comedy Special

Munroe Island

Available July 28

The Incredible Jessica James

Daughters Of Destiny season 1

The Adventures Of Puss In Boots season 5

Available July 31

After The Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth

Being Mary Jane: The Series season 4

Leaving Netflix in July

Leaving July 1

Blazing Saddles

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

Flicka 2

9/11: Stories In Fragments

Secrets: The Sphinx

Batman

Working Girl

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

An Unmarried Woman

Hello, Dolly!

MacGyver seasons 1-7

Ghost Whisperer seasons 1-5

Futurama season 6

Day Of The Kamikaze

Mystery Files: Hitler

Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci

Nazi Temple of Doom

The Hunt for Bin Laden

The Incredible Bionic Man

History in HD: The Last Bomb

Secrets: A Viking Map?

Secrets: Richard III Revealed

Shuttle Discovery's Last Mission

Titanic's Final Mystery

Samurai Headhunters

America’s Secret D-Day Disaster

Black Wings

Blondie’s New York

Bombs, Bullets and Fraud

Death Beach

Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes

American Pie Presents: Beta House

Hugo

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

While You Were Sleeping

Kate & Leopold

El Dorado

Leaving July 3

The Last Samurai

Two Weeks Notice

Leaving July 6

Los Heroes del Norte seasons 1 - 2

Leaving July 11

Opposite Field

Leaving July 12

Sleeping Beauty

Adventures of Pepper and Paula

In the Basement

Leaving July 13

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Leaving July 15