Rocky Spinoff Creed 2 Could Start Filming Soon, Sylvester Stallone Teases

Over the past few weeks, Rocky star and action icon Sylvester Stallone has been teasing fans about his return to the ring for a sequel to 2015's hit spinoff Creed. The latest hint comes via an Instagram post that shows Stallone and star Michael B. Jordan, that suggests that Creed 2 will start production in 2018.

This latest post follows rumors in July that fellow action star Dolph Lundgren will reprise his role as Russian heavyweight Ivan Drago, last seen in 1985's Rocky IV. At that time Stallone posted a series vintage shots of Lundgren from the set of Rocky IV, each one tagged with 'CREED 2.' Lundgren himself largely confirmed this news last month when he posted a training video, with the caption, "Getting ready for something big! #creed 2."

Getting stronger !!! 2018 #Creed 2 #mgm #fitness #Rocky A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

However, it is unknown if Creed director Ryan Coogler will return to helm the sequel. Following the success of Creed, Coogler and Jordan reunited for the Marvel movie Black Panther, which is set for release in February 2018. Coogler also co-wrote Creed; however, Stallone posted in July that he had finished the script for the sequel himself.

Stallone won a Golden Globe for his performance as the aging Rocky Balboa in Creed, as well as receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The movie made $173.6 million at the worldwide box office.