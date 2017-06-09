Watch The First Marvel Black Panther Trailer

The Black Panther trailer has been released, and you should just watch it in the video embed above. Go ahead, we'll still be here when you're done.

The next big Marvel adventure isn't coming out until next year, but this first trailer gives us a look at the overall direction the film will take. Last year, Boseman suggested that the movie will adopt a different tone to many of the other movies in the Marvel universe. "For me, most of the time the darker superhero movies are the ones that I gravitate towards, that I love the most," he said. "I'm glad that the tone of [Black Panther] may be a little grittier."

"I just wanted to establish that from the beginning, that that's what we were doing," he continued, referring to the character's first appearance in this year's Captain America: Civil War. "That that's what I intend to do. I feel like we'll end up in a place that I've always wanted to be when I look at superhero movies. Those are the ones I like the most. It's exciting to do that."

The trailer follows the movie's poster, which was released earlier today. The movie is directed by Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed). Chadwick Boseman plays the lead role, and cast also includes Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018.