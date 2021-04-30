Returnal Tips Guide Prime Day Returnal Review ACNH May Day Maze Nier Replicant Weapons & Endings Roblox Adopt Me

Rocket League's NFL DLC And Football-Themed Mode Return To Celebrate The Draft

The NFL Fan Pack DLC and the Gridiron mode are now available again in Rocket League.

Rocket League's National Football League DLC and limited-timed mode have been brought back to the soccer-with-cars game to celebrate the ongoing NFL Draft.

This includes the NFL Fan Pack and the Gridiron limited-time mode, both of which are available in the game now. Additionally, there are brand-new NFL-themed items available to unlock by completing new challenges. Double XP is also available all weekend.

The Gridiron mode is a 4v4 mode where the ball is replaced by an NFL football. When you come into contact with the football, it attaches to the roof, simulating a ball-carrier in the NFL. The Fan Pack, meanwhile, is a store bundle that comes with decals for all 32 NFL teams. It's not exactly clear, however, what the brand-new NFL items are.

Rocket League isn't the only game celebrating the NFL Draft, as a number of the top picks from the Draft will play Madden NFL 21 with fans this weekend.

The NFL Draft began on Thursday, with the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Trevor Lawrence as the No. 1 overall pick. The Draft continues through Saturday.

