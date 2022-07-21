Review Roundup For Live A Live On Nintendo Switch

Live A Live is Square Enix's latest HD-2D title, this time remaking a 1994 Super Nintendo cult-classic, bringing it to Nintendo Switch when it releases tomorrow, July 22. The remake allows players in the west to try out the JRPG that sprawls across multiple time periods, taking players to Imperial China, the Twilight of Edo Japan, all the way to the Distant Future.

Reviews for the Live A Live paint a favorable picture, with various outlets citing how there's something for both old and new fans. Unlike the original, this new version adds in full voice acting, and refreshes things with its updated visuals and a rearranged soundtrack that was supervised by the original composer, Yoko Shimomura, best known for her work on the Kingdom Hearts series and Street Fighter 2.

"I truly loved my experience playing Live A Live. The gameplay and narrative variety, incredible visuals, and superb soundtrack kept me enthralled throughout my 30-hour journey," wrote Heidi Kemps in GameSpot's review Live A Live review. "I still feel like the game has a few secrets and little story bits I may have overlooked. It's quite the accomplishment that, almost 30 years later, Live A Live still manages to surprise, subvert, and enthrall. Those timeless qualities make it well worth your attention, now and likely for years to come."

Over at Metacritic, GameSpot's sister site, Live A Live is sitting at a strong aggregated score of 82. Here's what other critics are saying about the game.

GameSpot – 8/10

"It can't be understated just how good Live A Live's presentation is. Square-Enix put a lot of care and love into remaking this game, and it shows. The graphics use the company's fan-favorite HD-2D engine, which has seen in games like Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy, and creates gorgeous, vibrant environments that retain a retro-RPG feel. The character sprites themselves are beautifully detailed and brimming with personality--perhaps best exemplified in the prehistory chapter, where a lack of dialogue makes their expressiveness all the more vital to the storytelling." – Heidi Kemps. [Full review]

Inverse – 9/10

"There’s something for everyone in Live A Live, a deliberate blast from the past that draws from Final Fantasy IV as much as it does 2001: A Space Odyssey and Shane. You’ll love some sections more than others, to be sure, but the way it all ties together is nothing short of spectacular." – Corey Planet [Full review]

IGN – 9/10

"Live A Live is a fascinating piece of JRPG history that’s more than worthy of the energy Square Enix has spent to remake it for a global audience with a beautiful new art style decades later. Its unusual vignette structure and lovable ensemble cast are a delight to spend time with, especially thanks to the addition of voice acting, and the ultimate story payoff remains surprising and stand-out among JRPGs even decades after its original iteration" – Rebekah Valentine [Full review]

VG247 – 4/5

"It feels monumentally important, wonderfully clever, and full of a gleeful energy that’ll make the heart of any old-school RPG fan swell. Top marks on this website doesn’t mean it’s a perfect game; it just means we recommend playing it absolutely unreservedly – and such is the case here." – Alex Donaldson [Full review]

Digital Trends – 3.5/5

"Live A Live mostly accomplishes what it’s supposed to do: tell a serviceable story and back it up with engaging gameplay. However, the game takes too long to get to the best part, which is the final chapter when all of the characters are available to join a single party. Until then, a few of the character chapters can be slogs to get through. The visual presentation and music are great, though, making the journey to the end a treat for both eyes and ears." – George Yang [Full review]

Polygon – Unscored

"Problems with the characters and battles aside, the game still shines with how unique the actual role-playing is. Whereas a game like Persona 5 immerses you in the life of a demon-fighting high schooler, or a game like Skyrim offers you endless paths through a fantasy open world, you play Live A Live as a microcosm of humanity fighting against complete oblivion." – Chris Karnadi [Full review]