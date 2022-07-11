Respawn Currently Working On A Single-Player FPS Set In The Apex Legends Universe

Sometime over the weekend, Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment updated its hiring website with a new job listing. The studio is currently seeking a senior systems engineer for a game the listing describes as an "Apex universe FPS incubation project." The listing confirms that a single-player FPS set in the Titanfall/Apex Legends universe is currently in the works at Respawn.

Fans have been aware that the studio is cooking up some sort of single-player experience since former Apex Legends narrative design director Mohammad Alavi tweeted about a new single-player title Respawn began work on last year, though many players noted that the title in question could simply be one of several Star Wars games the studio has planned.

However, the revelation that this new game will be set in the Apex Legends universe comes as a bit of a shock to the playerbase, especially given the fact that Respawn has repeatedly shut down Titanfall 3 rumors, despite players clamoring for a third installment in the series. But things appear to have changed somewhat over the course of the last year. Exactly two months after Alavi's June 2021 tweet mentioning the new single-player project, Respawn hinted that Titanfall's story isn't entirely over.

Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA.

Who knows what the future holds... — Respawn (@Respawn) September 23, 2021

Indeed, many components from Titanfall 2's single-player campaign have carried over into Apex, as both games are set in the same universe. Characters like Ash and Blisk both originally debuted in the Titanfall series before appearing in Apex Legends, and Valkyrie's father was a minor antagonist near the end of Titanfall 2's single-player campaign. The campaign's ending even hinted at the potential of a third installment, and many fans have hoped to see the series make a return.

While there's certainly no guarantee the current game is a third Titanfall installment, players now know for a fact that at least one of the single-player games currently being developed at Respawn is set in the Apex Legends/Titanfall universe.

This new title may not see players wall-running or piloting giant mechs, but one thing is certain: Apex Legends is getting even more room for its expansive, heavily-populated universe to develop the game's lore--a welcome development for players who have been lamenting the loss of the lore-heavy story missions from Season 5's Broken Ghost quest, which were used as a tool to further develop the game's narrative and the personalities of Apex's diverse cast of characters. Unfortunately, the COVID pandemic interrupted the game's production, eventually preventing the developers from creating any more Broken Ghost-like quests.

A single-player Apex Legends title could finally give the studio the time it needs to develop Apex's complex narrative in a manner that is similar to the Broken Ghost quests, without the amount of crunch required to crank out weekly single-player missions.

No further details about the game are currently available, but anyone with relevant experience can apply to fill the open senior systems engineer position for the mysterious new Apex Legends game.