Resident Evil Village Modders Have Already Made Tall Vampire Lady Into Thomas The Tank Engine

Resident Evil Village isn't even out to the public yet, but that hasn't stopped modders from getting their hands on the demo and turning Lady Dimitrescu into Thomas the Tank Engine. That's right--one of the first mods to be released for the game features the popular children's locomotive in the role of the tall vampire countess.

As spotted by PC Gamer, modders had to first actually make Lady Dimitrescu fightable in the demo, which they accomplished by replacing the Daughters with the vampire. Then, other modders took the initiative to change her into Thomas.

But don't expect a clean swap and to be fighting against a nine-feet-tall locomotive engine. Instead, the creators took the much more grotesque path of swapping faces, resulting in a profoundly disconcerting train-vampire hybrid with a haunting face. If you want to fight against Dimitrescu the Tank Engine (or should it be Lady Thomas the Vampire Countess?), you need to grab the mod that swaps the daughters and then the Lady Theodora mod.

This is, of course, just the latest in a legacy of Thomas the Tank Engine mods for a variety of games. You might remember the legendary video of a Skyrim dragon swapped for Thomas, or the Fallout 4 mod of a similar sort.

Resident Evil Village launches in full on Friday, May 7, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia. The PS4 version comes with a free upgrade to the PS5 version, and the Xbox versions support Smart Delivery. You can see what critics think about the game in our Resident Evil Village review roundup and then read GameSpot's Resident Evil Village review.