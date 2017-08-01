Resident Evil Revelations 1 And 2 Coming To Switch, PS4/Xbox One Release Date Revealed

We already knew Resident Evil Revelations was coming to PS4 and Xbox One, but now publisher Capcom has announced when: the horror title will launch for Sony and Microsoft's latest consoles on August 29. In addition, the publisher revealed that Switch versions of both Revelations and its sequel will arrive in "late 2017."

This contradicts what Capcom has previously said about Switch versions of Resident Evil games; in January, around the launch of Resident Evil 7, producer Masachika Kawata said that Nintendo's console is "a very unique piece of hardware," but that Capcom had "no plans at the moment regarding Resident Evil on Switch."

The original Revelations was originally released for 3DS back in 2013, before eventually coming to PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. Revelations 2, meanwhile, was an episodic title for last gen, current gen, PS Vita, and PC.

PS4/Xbox One versions of the original Revelations were announced in March, and some footage of them was shown off for the first time two months later. The game will see both a physical and digital release in Europe and North America, though it's unclear if that also applies to the Switch version or if that will be Eshop-only.

In our original Resident Evil Revelations review, critic Jane Douglas awarded the game an 8.5/10, calling it a "thoroughly successful crossbreeding of old-school chills and new-school action." Read the full review here.