Report: Destruction All-Stars Developer Working On Twisted Metal Game For PS5

Lucid Games has been handed the Twisted Metal series and is working on reviving the series with a new game, according to a report from VGC. Early development on the game has already started over at the UK-based studio in Liverpool.

Unnamed sources told VGC that the next Twisted Metal entry is being built around a free-to-play model. This is a response to the studio's previous game, Destruction All-Stars, becoming a PlayStation Plus offering. Additionally, the game is reportedly planned to release alongside a Twisted Metal TV series in 2023.

VentureBeat's Jeff Grub has also corroborated the report, saying that he also heard about Lucid's involvement with the franchise. Rumors were also circulating earlier this month about a new entry.

Destruction All-Stars was originally billed as a launch title for PlayStation 5. However, the game was delayed to February 2021 and was changed to be a free PlayStation Plus game during that month. Those who had already preordered the game were given a refund.

In GameSpot's Destruction All-Stars review, Mike Epstein said, "The on-foot gameplay plays a large role in Destruction All-Stars' true problem: It feels like there's a lot of downtime. Even though there's always a new car to find or an enemy to chase, there's only one thing that's really worth doing--crashing--which takes a lot of setup for a short-lived reward. Even with great looks and solid controls, you spend too much time spinning your wheels."

GameSpot has reached out to Sony for comment.

In related PlayStation Plus news, the October 2021 free game offerings were confirmed today, which include Mortal Kombat X.