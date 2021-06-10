Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Tips And Tricks Roundup
These guides will help you get the skills you need to play Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has finally arrived. As one of Sony's first true PS5 exclusives, it's quite the charming adventure that fondly honors and continues the tenured legacy of the long-running shooter-platformer series from Insomniac Games. But if you're playing it, there's a lot to unpack--particularly the assortment of collectibles and trophies that may elude you if you're rushing through without thinking. Below we've compiled a suite of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart guides detailing essential tips and where to find all of its most notable collectibles.
It's worth noting that our collectibles-related guides have been published with only partial information so far to save you from spoilers. However, we'll be completing them with the rest of the details in the coming days, so be sure to check back soon to ensure you collect absolutely everything. For more about how the game shapes up, be sure to read our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review.
Beginner's Guide - Essential Tips For New Players
We've compiled a starter guide detailing some essential tips to get you ready and in the right place for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. In our guide, we offer advice on best practices in combat and exploration, options you might not realize exist in the game, and much more.
Spybot Locations Walkthrough - How To Unlock The Game's Most Powerful Weapon
Spybots are key to unlocking one of the most powerful weapons in the game. To ensure you get every single one, we've compiled a guide detailing their locations.
Gold Bolt Locations Walkthrough - How To Unlock Cheats
Gold Bolts are back in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and much like previous games, they unlock special options and cheats that help make your time spent exploring the galaxy a little more interesting. Here's our guide detailing the locations of every Gold Bolt in the game, so you never miss a single one.
Armor Piece Locations Walkthrough - How To Find Every Piece
There are quite a few armor sets in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart that you can find and equip mostly for cosmetic purposes. However, these special sets also give you passive buffs when you start to accumulate them, so it's in your best interest to seek them out--even if you're not a fan of how they look. Here's our guide detailing the location of every armor part.
CraiggerBear Locations Walkthrough - How To Find These Secret Collectibles
This might surprise you: there's actually a secret collectible in the game that it doesn't tell you once about. Known as CraiggerBears, these adorable stuffed animals are a heartwarming memorial to a longtime artist at Insomniac Games. Collecting them will unlock two special Trophies in the game. Here's our guide detailing the locations of every single CraiggerBear.
PSA - What The Game Doesn't Tell You About The Zurpstone Quest
There's a side-mission in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart that doesn't make it entirely clear how to beat it at first. You can find it on Sargasso shortly after completing your time at Scarstu Debris Field (Zurkie's). Here's what you need to know about how to finish the side-mission.
