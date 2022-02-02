Puzzle Quest 3 Releases For PC, iOS, And Android In March

Players who like a little adventure in their puzzle games or vice versa have a new installment in a popular franchise to look forward to as Puzzle Quest 3 from 505 Games has been confirmed for a March 1 release in PC, iOS, and Android.

Puzzle Quest 3 revisits the RPG/puzzle hybrid gameplay first introduced by the franchise in 2007 on Nintendo DS and Sony PSP. Set 500 years after the events of the previous game, players will adventure through a fantasy world, battling all sorts of monsters through the unique gem-matching puzzle system.

A new gameplay trailer walks through the classes that will be available at launch, including the Assassin, Berzerker, Necromancer, Paladin, and Shaman. Each class offers different abilities during battle, which players will need to save the land of Etheria from a new evil.

Pre-registration for Puzzle Quest 3 is available at the game's official website starting today, with a full slate of pre-release rewards available. Rewards will be given to all Day 1 players based on the completion of certain "quests" like reaching pre-registration and Steam wishlist milestones.

This is the first time a new Puzzle Quest game has been released--outside of the first game's remaster on Nintendo Switch in 2019--since Puzzle Quest 2 hit consoles and mobile in 2010. GameSpot's official review of Puzzle Quest 2 said it "presents a compelling puzzle experience that's as enjoyable and addictive as the original."