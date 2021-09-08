Psychonauts 2 Tomb Of The Sharkophagus Collectibles Guide

After you've delved into the three aspects of Ford Cruller's personality in Psychonauts 2, you'll find yourself pulled into the darkest depths of the Psychonauts founder's mind--the Tomb of the Sharkophagus. But while the level might seem spooky, it's actually not so bad, provided you can keep your wits about you while descending into its horrific subconscious pit. And as always in Psychonauts 2, there are collectibles for you to uncover along the way.

We've run down where you can find everything hidden in the darkness of Ford's mind in The Tomb of the Sharkophagus below. For more Psychonauts 2 coverage and guides, check out our rundown of all the collectibles in Loboto's Labyrinth, Hollis's Classroom, Hollis' Hot Streak, Strike City, Ford's Follicles, Compton's Cookoff, Cruller's Correspondence, and Bob's Bottles. And don't forget to check out our Psychonauts 2 review.

Tomb Of The Sharkophagus Collectibles

Memory Vaults : 1

: 1 Emotional Baggage : Purse

: Purse Half-A-Minds : 1

: 1 Figments: 20

There's not too much ground to cover in the Tomb of the Sharkophagus, but while the number of collectibles is small, there are a few in out-of-the-way places that are easy miss or accidentally pass by. And at least one--the Memory Vault--will require you to return to the level for a second pass.

Memory Vault: Upon entering the graveyard, turn to your right. You'll see a small alcove with a tombstone that looks like a Memory Vault. The Vault itself didn't show up the first time we ran through this level, but when we came back for a second look, the Vault was in this spot waiting.

Purse Tag: After escaping from the giant comb, you'll slowly fall down a pit. You can direct Raz to fall toward the edges of the pit to access some side doors. On the second ledge down, you'll find a wooden shark--the Sharkophagus--darting around near the ledge. Slow it with Time Bubble and jump onto its back to grab the Purse Tag.

Half-a-Mind: Drop down to the third ledge in the pit and enter a door to find the giant typewriter from Cruller's Correspondence. The Half-a-Mind is to one side of it.

Purse Emotional Baggage: Continue to the bottom of the pit and follow the hallways until you reach a larger room, with the drill-shaped Astrolathe in the middle. Check around the back of the device to find the Purse in the back corner of the room.