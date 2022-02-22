PSVR 2: Final Design, New Photos, And Details Revealed

Sony has shown off the final design for its upcoming PSVR 2 headset and the accompanying Sense controllers, which feature a look similar to the PS5's design aesthetic. Like the console, the virtual reality hardware has a white finish, soft curves, and a matching "orb" motif. According to Sony, the circular orb shape represents the 360-degree view that players feel when they enter the world of virtual reality, and ties into the design aesthetic of the PS5 family of products.

Other features of the headset include a focus on comfort, as the hardware has a lens adjustment dial for users to dial in the distance between their eyes and the lenses, a slight weight reduction when compared to the previous PSVR model, and a new vent design.

PSVR 2 Headset

"When I started to work on the design for the PlayStation VR2 headset, one of the areas I wanted to focus on first was the idea of creating a vent in the headset to let air out, similar to the vents on the PS5 console that allows airflow," SIE senior art director Yujin Morisawa explained in a PS Blog post.

"Our engineers came up with this idea as a good way to allow ventilation and avoid having the lens fog up while players are immersed in their VR games. I worked on many design concepts to achieve this, and in the final design, you can see there is a little space in between the top and front surface of the scope that contains the integrated ventilation. I am really proud of how this turned out and the positive feedback I have gotten so far. I hope our PlayStation fans will also agree, and I can't wait for them to try it out."

If you're a fan of the texture on the PS5 and DualSense controllers, you'll be happy to know that the thousands of tiny PlayStation symbols have also been added to the front and back bands of the PSVR 2 headset to make it more comfortable.

Sony hasn't revealed pricing or a release date yet for PSVR 2, but it the company did mention that more details will be revealed soon. For everything that we know about PSVR 2, from inside-out camera tracking to its intuitive feedback on the Sense controllers, you can check out the link for a deep dive into the future of Sony's virtual reality technology.