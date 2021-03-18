PSA: Don't Delete Marvel's Avengers PS4 Before Transferring Save To PS5

The next-gen version of Marvel's Avengers has been released, and while you can transfer your save from the existing version, the process is somewhat inelegant for those on PlayStation. Players will need to hold off on deleting the PS4 version of the game until some specific steps have been completed.

Users are instructed to update the PS4 version of the game to the latest update, Patch 1.5.0, and head to the in-game "Save Migration" tab in order to start the uploading process. Crystal clarified that "the latest update for the PS4 version" is required to download the PS5 version.

How To Transfer Marvel's Avengers PS4 Save To PS5

Launch the fully patched PS4 version

Navigate to the Save Migration tab

Start the uploading process

Launch the PS5 version

Download PS4 save data

Because the PS4 version of the game must be updated in order to initiate the save migration process, users won't see the "Save Migration" tab unless their PS4 copy has been updated to the latest 1.5.0 patch. That means you need to avoid deleting the PS4 version in order to download the PS5 one until you've completed the migration process. The studio noted that Save Migration is "necessary to boot the save on the PS5 version" even if PlayStation users have the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game on the same console.

Once the migration is complete, players can boot up their PS5 copy of Marvel's Avengers, download their PS4 save data, and continue from where they left off.

The enhanced port includes the usual accouterments, like higher-resolution textures and smoother frame rates. Additionally, Marvel's Avengers Patch 1.5.0 update introduces a number of fixes, as well as the option to replay the game's main campaign. Crystal Dynamics studio head Scott Amos and executive producer Morgan Gray sat down with GameSpot to talk about what's next for Marvel's Avengers and how the studio is strengthening the game. It was recently revealed that Black Panther is part of Marvel's Avengers roadmap, along with new Black Widow content that coincides with the forthcoming film dropping this May, more missions and enemies, an increased level cap, additional outfits, and more.