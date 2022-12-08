PS5's Returnal Officially Coming To PC In 2023

Announced during The Game Awards, Returnal, PlayStation Studios' bullet-hell roguelite, is coming to PC in 2023. While no exact date in 2023 was given, the teaser for the PC release stated that it's "coming soon."

The PC port of Returnal appears to include many of the free content updates that the PS5 version has received, as the short teaser trailer showed multiplayer, which was added in the 3.0 update. It had long been speculated that Returnal would be coming to PC via Steam, as a SteamDB listing in May had been connected to the PlayStation exclusive. This release shows PlayStation's continued commitment to bringing its first-party titles to PC, with other games like God of War, Uncharted, and Marvel's Spider-Man having already been ported.

With graphics that’ll make your jaw drop, here is our 4th world premiere, coming to PC in 2023 this is Returnal! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/Mb49WSULAo — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

In GameSpot's Returnal review, critic Mike Epstein gave it a 9/10, writing, "Returnal is constantly unsettling and consistently challenging. Its mysterious story and demanding action feel intense, urgent, and fresh. The fast-moving combat manages to appear incredibly daunting, bordering on overwhelming, without ever actually becoming insurmountable. Every moment is a rush, either because you just barely evaded a giant purple laser or because you have no idea why there's an Apollo-era astronaut following your every move."