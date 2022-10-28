PS5 Restock Tracker: Call Of Duty Bundle Is Available Now

PlayStation Direct currently has the PS5 in stock. Unlike usual, you don't have to wait in a queue to purchase the PlayStation 5. The only way to purchase the console at the moment, however, is by grabbing the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II bundle that comes with a digital copy of the game for $560. You're saving 10 bucks overall versus buying the console and game separately, and since Modern Warfare II just launched, you won't have to wait long to get your console and game.

You're still unlikely to find the PS5 on store shelves, and most major retailers are sold out of the PS5, but the situation is starting to mirror what we saw with the Xbox Series X. First, the consoles no longer sell out in minutes, and then they become readily available at at least one major retailer nearly all the time. We are cautiously optimistic that the concept of PS5 restocks may be a thing of the past before long.

For now, we're continuing to track PS5 restocks across major retailers, so if you're still looking for one, we'll update this post every time we see it become available.

PS5 Call of Duty Bundle

PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle

PS5 Digital Horizon Forbidden West Bundle

PS5 restocks

PS5 Digital restocks

Recent PS5 restocks

Below, you'll find the most recent PS5 restock dates at major retailers.

Best Buy: July 22

July 22 PS Direct: October 28 (register for future restocks)

October 28 (register for future restocks) Walmart: September 1

September 1 Amazon: Request invite

Request invite Target: Possibly available in stores

Possibly available in stores Antonline: September 22

September 22 GameStop: August 19-20

August 19-20 Newegg: May 11

See more PS5 recommendations

Once you manage to secure a PS5, make sure to check out some of our roundups for games, accessories, and more to help you get the most out of your PS5.