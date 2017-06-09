PS4/Xbox One/PC Dragon Ball Fighting Game From Guilty Gear Dev Announced

Bandai Namco has inadvertently revealed a new Dragon Ball fighting game for PS4, Xbox One, and PC (via Gematsu).

In a Japanese press release dated June 12, the publisher announced a new 2.5D title called Dragon Ball Fighters. The game features three-on-three team battles and is being developed by Arc System Works, the studio behind the Guilty Gear and BlazBlue fighting series.

While the press release didn't reveal which characters will be making an appearance in Dragon Ball Fighters, it did include a screenshot of Goku clashing with Frieza. A second image also features Vegeta, Cell, and Majin Buu.

Dragon Ball Fighters is due out in "early 2018." Given the date of the press release, it seems likely Bandai Namco will officially unveil the title next Monday during E3 2017. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version of the most recent Dragon Ball game, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, is scheduled to arrive later this year.