Nintendo Switch Version Of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Launches This Year

Xenoverse 2 can be played with a single Joy-Con.

As Nintendo Switch continues to sell well, more and more games continue to be confirmed for the platform. Bandai Namco is the latest to announce a Switch game, with Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 now officially on the way.

The Switch version will offer ad-hoc multiplayer support and motion controls, according to the publisher. Two-player multiplayer is also supported on a single system and can be played with a single Joy-Con for each player.

Xenoverse 2 doesn't have an exact release date as of yet; Bandai Namco only said it's coming sometime this fall in both North America and Europe. That puts the Switch version about a year behind other versions of the game, which launched for PS4, Xbox One, and PC last October.

In our review of Xenoverse 2, critic Heidi Kemps wrote, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is among the best games to emerge from this beloved franchise. It looks stunning, has a solid gameplay base, and gives people who love the series a way to feel like they're a part of this big, beautiful universe. Though it has its share of problems, I was really surprised at how much fun I had with it."

