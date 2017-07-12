PS4/Xbox One Version Of Resident Evil: Revelations Releasing Next Month

Capcom has announced a release date for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of Resident Evil: Revelations. The updated port will arrive in the US on August 31, with a European release following sometime in fall.

Along with enhanced 1080p visuals, the upcoming port includes all of the DLC from the original game, making it the definitive version. Capcom showcased the improved visuals back in May with a pair of gameplay trailers, which follow the game's dual protagonists, Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield, as they solve puzzles and fend off the game's zombie-like Ooze monsters. You can see those videos here.

Resident Evil: Revelations originally debuted on 3DS back in 2012 and was subsequently ported to PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and PC in 2013. The game is set between the events of Resident Evil 4 and 5 and follows Jill and Chris as they explore a derelict cruise ship called the Queen Zenobia. It was followed by Resident Evil: Revelations 2, an episodic sequel that released for PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS3, Xbox 360, and PS Vita.

Resident Evil: Revelations will retail for the budget price of $20 when it launches next month for PS4 and Xbox One. The 3DS game was met with critical acclaim when it originally debuted; in our review of that version, we awarded the title 8.5/10 and called it "a successful blend of old-school Resident Evil horror and new-school action."