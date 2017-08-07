PS4's Gundam Versus Open Beta Kicks Off Next Month

Bandai Namco's arcade-style Gundam game, Gundam Versus, launches in North America and Europe on September 29. Ahead of its release, PlayStation 4 players will have a chance to sample the mech fighting game during its open beta, which is scheduled to begin early next month.

The online test kicks off at 12 AM PT/3 AM ET on September 2 and runs until the same time on September 4. All PS4 players will be able to participate in the beta, even those who don't have a PS Plus subscription; however, players will need to subscribe to the service in order to play the game online after its release. The beta will be available to pre-load beginning on August 29.

The Gundam Versus open beta will feature "94 Mobile Suits, all Striker units, and a variety of online and offline modes," according to a press release. While Bandai Namco didn't specify which of the game's modes will be available to try, the publisher released an extensive trailer last month that gave fans an overview of all the different options that await in the final game.

Gundam Versus is launching exclusively for PS4. The game is the first home console Gundam title to see a release outside of Japan in over a decade. It features over 90 Mobile Suits taken from 17 different Gundam series and allows up to six players to compete against each other online.