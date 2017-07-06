PS4's Gundam Versus Game Modes Shown Off In New Trailer

Earlier this week, Bandai Namco announced that its arcade-style fighting game, Gundam Versus, launches in North America and Europe on September 29. Today, the publisher released a new trailer for the game that gives fans an overview of its various game modes.

In addition to basic Free Battle, Gundam Versus features a variety of different solo and multiplayer options. In Trial Battle, players must clear a series of missions and battle against bosses in original story scenarios. Ultimate Battle, meanwhile, is the game's equivalent of a Horde mode, pitting players against waves of enemy mechs for as long as they can survive. You can see the full range of game modes in the trailer above.

Gundam Versus is the first home console Gundam game to see a release outside of Japan in over a decade. The title features over 90 Mobile Suits taken from 17 different Gundam series. Up to six players can compete online. Along with classic two-on-two matches, the game also supports one-on-one and three-on-three battles.

Gundam Versus is releasing exclusively for PlayStation 4. The game will be available at retail and on the PlayStation Store for $60.