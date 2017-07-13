PS4 And PC RPG Ni No Kuni 2 Has Been Delayed

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom's release date has been delayed from November 10, 2017 to January 19, 2018, publisher Bandai Namco has announced. In a statement, Akihiro Hino, chief executive of game developer Level-5, offered his apology and said the extra time is required in order to "deliver the full Ni no Kuni 2 experience."

"I deeply apologize to those who have been looking forward to the game's release. Please rest assured, however, that we will continue to strive to provide a deep and satisfying single player experience that our fans can look forward to enjoying," he added.

Speaking in a video message, which you can watch above, Hino also clarified a misunderstanding regarding Ni no Kuni 2's multiplayer content. During an interview at E3 a misinterpretation resulted in the suggestion that the game would include multiplayer components, but this isn't the case.

"Ni no Kuni 2 will not have multiplayer content," he said. "I misunderstood the interview question, thinking it was asking about online content in general and my answer referred to online announcement of in-game events. As a result of this, I wrongly gave the impression that the game features multiplayer content."

Ni no Kuni 2 will be available on PlayStation 4. Earlier this year, it was announced that Ni no Kuni II would also launch on PC, which is a first for the series.