Prime Day Switch Deals: Best Nintendo Switch Discounts So Far

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner (June 21-22, to be exact), and that's great news for Nintendo Switch owners (or prospective buyers) looking to pick up some new games and gear. It's a safe bet that there will be plenty of Prime Day Switch deals, including discounts on first-party exclusives, useful accessories, and possibly even Switch consoles themselves. You can also count on deals on Nintendo collectibles, toys, and other merch. Between Prime Day and the myriad other anti-Prime Day sales that will be running at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and Target, you're about to have a fantastic opportunity to stock up on all of the Nintendo things on your wishlist.

Ahead of sale, we've rounded up some ideas of Prime Day Switch deals to expect based on last year's Prime Day sale and recent trends we've been seeing. We've also included some Nintendo Switch deals that are available now ahead of the main event. For more on Prime Day, make sure to check out our roundups of the best Prime Day deals and best Prime Day tech deals. If you don't already have an Amazon Prime subscription, we have a guide detailing how to get a Prime membership for free so you can shop the deals. Also, if you want to prepare for the deals bonanza, take a peek at our tips and tricks for getting the best Prime Day deals. If you also own a PS4 or PS5, we've rounded up all of the best Prime Day PlayStation deals so far.

Prime Day Nintendo Switch console deals

It will be interesting to see if Nintendo Switch consoles are discounted during Prime Day 2021. While we didn't see any discounts during Prime Day last year, but that may have been due to stock shortages caused by the pandemic. Stock stabilized during the holidays, and there were a few discounts and deals on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, including a bundle containing the Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for $300. Though an official Nintendo bundle seems unlikely, it wouldn't be surprising to see a Prime Day Switch deal where retailers throw in a game or accessory with the purchase of a console.

At the moment, you can grab the adorable Animal Crossing-themed Switch for $300 at Amazon. While the limited-edition console has been easier to find as of late, it's still sold out at most major retailers. You can also get a bundle containing the Animal Crossing Switch, New Pokemon Snap, and a family subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for $379 on eBay.

Prime Day Switch controller deals

There's no shortage of Nintendo Switch controllers out there. From first-party options like Joy-Cons and the popular Pro Controller to third-party pads of all shapes and sizes, Nintendo Switch owners have a lot to choose from. This also means that we will undoubtedly see Prime Day Switch deals on controllers. While we wouldn't expect to see huge discounts on Joy-Cons or the Pro Controller, some of the best third-party gamepads are bound to be on sale. There are already some solid deals on Switch controllers, including a $10 discount on the Pro Controller and Joy-Cons and nice savings on some budget-minded options.

Prime Day Switch headset deals

Headset support for the Nintendo Switch can be confusing since the Switch doesn't natively support Bluetooth, and you need the Nintendo Switch Online app on your phone to chat with friends in some games. Still, it's nice to have a dedicated headset for Switch, even if you're just using it for private listening at home or on the go. We expect to see deals on universal headsets during Prime Day, so you should be able to grab a great headset for less. Ahead of Prime Day, there are already some quality deals on headsets, including a few great universal ones. We've also included a highly rated Bluetooth adapter in the list below.

Prime Day Switch microSD deals

The Nintendo Switch's onboard 32GB storage gets eaten up quickly, but microSD cards can solve this bothersome issue. Thankfully, microSD cards are pretty cheap in general, even when looking at high-capacity options. Amazon already has some solid deals on high-end cards from Samsung and SanDisk, including the Super Mario-themed card designed specifically with the Switch in mind. Keep in mind that the Nintendo-themed microSD cards purely offer a different look; they don't feature any additional benefits. We wouldn't be surprised to see even better microSD card deals during Prime Day, though.

Prime Day Switch Online deals

Nintendo Switch Online typically costs $20 per year for an individual membership or $35 per year for a family subscription. As a relatively cheap subscription already, it's no surprise discounts on the membership are pretty rare. The best deal we've ever seen on individual memberships was $15 during Black Friday, and family membership discounts were only available when buying the subscription in a bundle with a microSD card. While it's not out of the realm of possibility that we'll see a discount this year during Prime Day, it's certainly not guaranteed.

Prime Day Switch carrying case deals

A carrying case is an essential accessory for Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite owners. You don't want to toss your Switch in a backpack without some protection. After all, the screen is made of plastic and the console itself is prone to scratches. Thankfully, there's a seemingly endless selection of affordable Nintendo Switch carrying cases, and we'd expect to see plenty of deals during Prime Day. Switch carrying cases come in all shapes and sizes as well as themes based on popular franchises and games. We wouldn't be surprised at all to see deals on cases inspired by heavy hitters like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Pokemon, and Animal Crossing. In the meantime, there are already some solid deals on Switch carrying cases you can buy now.

Prime Day Switch game deals

Over the past couple of years, first-party Nintendo Switch games have seen more consistent discounts. Most of the time, you can find some of the best Nintendo Switch games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $10 off. On Prime Day, we expect the discounts to be bigger. A decent number of Switch exclusives should be on sale for around $40. To get an idea of which games to expect, here's a list of some notable Switch games that were $40 during Prime Day 2020:

It's worth noting that during Black Friday last year, select first-party Switch games were discounted to just $30. While we wouldn't count on that for Prime Day, it wouldn't be shocking to see retailers try to out-discount each other on popular Switch games. While you wait for Prime Day deals on Switch games, check out some of the notable game deals available now below.