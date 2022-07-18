PowerWash Simulator Devs Recommend Not Looking At The Sun To Stop The Game From Crashing

PowerWash Simulator players on Xbox have recently encountered a game-crashing bug, and while developer FuturLab has confirmed that a patch to fix it should arrive soon, the easiest workaround for the issue is to avoid staring at the in-game sun. This is good general advice for real life as well.

According to the developer, the lens flare is the culprit here and kicks in during multiplayer games on Xbox. "An Xbox hotfix is on the way and we hope to have it out by the end of next week! Sorry all," FutureLab tweeted last week. "We caught it last second and will get it to you all as quickly as we possibly can!"

PowerWash Simulator launched on PC and Xbox via Game Pass this month, and as many people have discovered, fighting grime with high-pressure water is surprisingly cathartic. On GameSpot's sister site Metacritic, PowerWash Simulator has a positive critical score of 78 with reviewers praising the game's satisfying mechanics and zen-like approach to keeping the streets clean.

The rest of July's Game Pass titles also look like a good time, as you can expect interactive drama As Dusk Falls, real-time strategy game Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, and Ubisoft's classic hack 'em up Watch Dogs 2.