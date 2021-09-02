Pokemon Go Safari Events Are Returning Both In-Person And Digitally

Pokemon Go Safari Zone events are returning in October both in-person or virtually. Announced in a blog post, Niantic has rescheduled three Safari Zone events that were originally set for 2020 but postponed due to COVID.

Niantic does not intend on selling more tickets to these events, instead allowing anyone who purchased tickets for the original event to participate how they want to. It has also canceled the City Explorer Pass experience and will refund anyone who purchased the add-on by October 2.

Attention, Trainers! The three Safari Zone events originally planned for 2020 have now been rescheduled. #PokemonGOSafariZone



Learn more here:https://t.co/nrGZpTMnAV pic.twitter.com/Dx2omozMYC — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 2, 2021

Safari Zone ticket holders can partake in a number of benefits, both digitally and physically:

Featured Pokémon will be appearing in the wild and attracted to Incense.

You’ll be able to complete event-exclusive Special Research and Field Research tasks.

Incense activated during event hours will last for eight hours.

Lure Modules activated during event hours will last for four hours.

Special 2 km Eggs will be available.

For Safari Zone Philadelphia ticket holders, take a snapshot for a surprise!

Those attending physically will have the opportunity to participate in photo opportunities and giveaways. There will also be merchandise shops and lounge areas. For people planning on attending in person, Niantic is planning a number of safety measures.

"We’re working closely with local authorities to design safe event experiences, implementing precautions such as careful line management, social-distancing protocols, and mask requirements for all staff members," Niantic said. "When planning your Safari Zone experience, please follow all health guidelines and pay attention to any travel restrictions."

Niantic recently announced that it would be permanently making the interaction distance for PokeStops and Gyms 80m after fan outcry. Niantic has also changed player bonuses to no longer be country-specific, instead offering the same bonuses globally. A Psychic-type Pokemon from Pokemon X and Y will join Pokemon Go next week as part of the ongoing Season of Mischief.