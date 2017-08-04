Pokemon Go Players In Europe Can Find Previously Region-Exclusive Pokemon This Weekend

Pokemon Go developer Niantic may have had to postpone several of Europe's Safari Zone live events following the bungled Pokemon Go Fest meet-up that took place in Chicago, but players will still have a chance to capture some rare Pokemon this month. According to an update on the game's website, "unusual" Pokemon will begin to appear in various cities across Europe this weekend.

The update says that some rare Pokemon, such as Kangaskhan and Unown, may crop up in specific European cities until August 21. The former is notable for only spawning in Australia, making this a rare chance for players in Europe to encounter one. You can see the full list of cities where these Pokemon can be encountered at the end of this story.

Kangaskhan and other typically region-exclusive Pokemon like Heracross and Farfetch'd were advertised to appear during the Safari Zone events, which were originally scheduled to begin in Copenhagen and Prague on August 5. However, several of the events were postponed until fall after myriad issues plagued the Pokemon Go Fest event in Chicago, which led Niantic to issue refunds and extend in-game bonuses to players as compensation. Some attendees filed a lawsuit against the developer to reimburse their travel expenses.

Pokemon Go players still have a chance to encounter the Legendary Pokemon Moltres, which will appear in Raid Battles until August 7. The game's next Legendary monster, Zapdos, will begin cropping up from August 7-14. Ho-Oh is also expected to arrive in the near future, though Niantic hasn't officially announced when that Legendary will begin appearing in the game. The developer also rolled out a new update for the game recently that saw the return of Team Instinct's missing leader, Spark.

European Cities Where Rare Pokemon Will Appear